Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 212.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 599,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,297,000 after buying an additional 400,920 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $219.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

