Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) is Oder Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 79,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $25.26.

