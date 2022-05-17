Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663,639 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.4% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned 0.19% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $395,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 550,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 213,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 69,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,984,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,777,088. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $284.94 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.