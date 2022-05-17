Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,616 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 148,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,655,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.