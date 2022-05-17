Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $305.32. 651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,644. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $291.23 and a 1-year high of $374.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.30.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

