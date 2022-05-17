Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00.

4/27/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00.

4/27/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00.

4/18/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/14/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $22.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,322.06. 170,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,032. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,242.71 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,501.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,573.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

