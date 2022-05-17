Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,111. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.44%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,364,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 694,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after buying an additional 573,868 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

