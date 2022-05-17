iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after acquiring an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 299,815 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.40. The stock had a trading volume of 996,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,894. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.65 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

