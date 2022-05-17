iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.74. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

