iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,079 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

