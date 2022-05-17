iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,946,414. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average is $109.97.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.