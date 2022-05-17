iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.65. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,383. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19.

