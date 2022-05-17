iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $104.87

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $104.87 and last traded at $104.87, with a volume of 17959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.64.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.