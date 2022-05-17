iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $32,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $5.35 on Tuesday, reaching $182.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,023,268. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.90 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.