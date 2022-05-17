iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,201 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,076. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.