iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,255,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $401.71 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $386.78 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.27 and a 200-day moving average of $449.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

