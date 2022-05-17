iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.66 and last traded at C$16.49. 2,251,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,103,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.78.

