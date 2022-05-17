iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,801 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $62,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,271,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,384 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $157,699,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,595,347 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58.

