iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $81.49 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

