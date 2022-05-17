IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn. “

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISO opened at $1.91 on Friday. IsoPlexis has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 11.67.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts predict that IsoPlexis will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IsoPlexis (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.