Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ISR stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Isoray has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33.

Isoray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

