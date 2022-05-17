Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 50 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Markel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Markel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,506.67.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,325.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,416.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,307.01. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,155.00 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

