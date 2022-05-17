Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

