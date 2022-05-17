Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $643,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON opened at $193.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.