JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84,618 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for 1.5% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JD.com worth $66,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JD. QVT Financial LP grew its position in JD.com by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in JD.com by 140.1% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in JD.com by 134.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after buying an additional 314,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after buying an additional 52,232 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.59. 1,456,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,339,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.61 and a beta of 0.56.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

