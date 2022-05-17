JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in JD.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,815,000 after purchasing an additional 484,401 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,909,000 after buying an additional 558,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

JD stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of -135.61 and a beta of 0.56. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.91.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

