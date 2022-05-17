JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 390,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,027,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in JD.com were worth $27,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $8,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 101,281 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 339,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after buying an additional 158,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 1,118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 30,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC dropped their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

