Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($145.83) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($138.54) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($156.25) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($151.04) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($166.67) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($208.33) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA:SU opened at €127.62 ($132.94) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €142.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €151.10. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($67.58) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($79.52).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.