JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.50 million-$278.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.36 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.
Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 0.88. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. Research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224 in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JFrog by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in JFrog by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JFrog Company Profile (Get Rating)
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
