John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 43,338 shares.The stock last traded at $35.08 and had previously closed at $34.95.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
