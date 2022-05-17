John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 43,338 shares.The stock last traded at $35.08 and had previously closed at $34.95.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.