John Kober Sells 4,182 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Kober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, John Kober sold 6,015 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.11. 210,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,391. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,088,000 after buying an additional 314,463 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 287,375 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $12,113,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

