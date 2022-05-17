Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,966,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

