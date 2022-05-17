Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Up 34.1% in April

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JSDA stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 470,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,420. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.21. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.54.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

