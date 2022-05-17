JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $410,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,952,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,913,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after purchasing an additional 76,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 886,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,985,000 after purchasing an additional 117,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $147.15 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.99.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

