JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $339.98 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.49% of Credicorp worth $339,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,264,000 after buying an additional 388,546 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter worth $1,349,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Credicorp by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at $1,695,000.

NYSE BAP opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.83 and a 200-day moving average of $139.65. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $182.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

