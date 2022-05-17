JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target to GBX 270

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.33) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised BT Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BT Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BT Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.50.

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

