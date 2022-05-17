JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.15% of MKS Instruments worth $400,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MKS Instruments by 23.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $114.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.54. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.