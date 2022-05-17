JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 18,030 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,168,061 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 18,030 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.94% of Performance Food Group worth $420,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,970. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

