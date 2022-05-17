JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 409,764 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,351,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 409,764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $465,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,810,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,783,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,915 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,661,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE RF opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.