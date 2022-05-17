JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,813,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $354,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.