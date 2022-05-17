Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $6.00. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 93,471 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

