Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $6.00. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 93,471 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.