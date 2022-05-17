Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:KNNNF opened at $25.55 on Monday. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16.
About Kainos Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kainos Group (KNNNF)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.