Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 1,268.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 48,557 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,752 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

