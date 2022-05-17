Kava.io (KAVA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $147.08 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

