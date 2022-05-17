KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $22.53 Average PT from Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get KE alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KE by 1,656.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after buying an additional 20,719,482 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in KE by 131.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,569 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in KE by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,220 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,614,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in KE by 360.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 584,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,708,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -156.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of -1.54. KE has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KE will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.