Kellogg (NYSE:K) Trading Down 2.6%

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.08 and last traded at $71.25. 15,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,072,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.16.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 914,942 shares of company stock valued at $60,805,193. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 136.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 225,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 130,149 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $516,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Kellogg by 73.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 501,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after buying an additional 212,405 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 11.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 234,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after buying an additional 24,324 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

