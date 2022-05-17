Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives C$7.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of TSE:KEL traded up C$0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.81. 212,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,065. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.61.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$120.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.7700001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$177,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,344,512.80. Also, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$256,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,459 shares in the company, valued at C$8,040,742.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,833 shares of company stock worth $649,149.

About Kelt Exploration (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.