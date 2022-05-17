Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE KMPR traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kemper has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $77.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 29.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 18.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 45.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

