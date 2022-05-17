Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,386. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.31.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,324,000 after buying an additional 119,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,673,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

