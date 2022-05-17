Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.28 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

Shares of KEYS traded up $5.19 on Tuesday, hitting $140.37. 1,596,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,386. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.88. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.31.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

